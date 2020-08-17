Via NBC News:

A school district in Arizona has canceled its plans to reopen Monday after several teachers called out sick, leading to “insufficient staffing levels.”

“We have received an overwhelming response from staff indicating that they do not feel safe returning to classrooms with students,” Gregory Wyman, the superintendent of the J.O. Combs Unified School District, said in a letter to families posted online Friday. “In response, we have received a high volume of staff absences for Monday citing health and safety concerns.”

All classes, including virtual learning, will be canceled, he said.

“At this time, we do not know the duration of these staff absences, and cannot yet confirm when in-person instruction may resume,” he said, adding that the district will continue to monitor the situation and will share an update no later than 5 p.m. Monday.

