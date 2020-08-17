All of them are pushing the conspiracy

Via Daily Wire:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) abruptly ended the House of Representatives’ summer recess Monday, calling Members back into session, even as the Democratic National Convention kicks off, to hold hearings over whether the Trump administration is deliberately handicapping the United States Postal Service in order to undermine mail-in voting.

Pelosi wants to hold hearings, she told Members in a statement issued Monday morning, on whether the Postmaster General is executing a planned USPS overhaul in order to impact the outcome of the 2020 presidential election by delaying — or even temporarily suspending — mail delivery.

The Democratic speaker, who is due to attend the DNC this week, at least virtually, told her colleagues to return to DC in order to address President Donald Trump’s “campaign to sabotage the election.”

Keep reading…