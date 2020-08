Via KSAT:

AUSTIN – Three Cedar Park police officers were shot and are now hospitalized after responding to a house call, according to Cedar Park police.

The incident happened Sunday evening near a home off of Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision, near Austin.

According to police, the shooting broke out as the three officers were responding to a call at a residence in the area.

A suspect is currently barricaded inside of the home and is not yet in custody, officials said.

