The guy yelling and cursing at neighborhood children and neighbors of police union leader Bob Kroll is John Thompson, a Dem candidate for the MN House of Representatives. He has been endorsed by Rep. Ilhan Omar, MN Gov. Tim Walz, and MN AG Keith Ellison.pic.twitter.com/A1IcVAguzX — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) August 16, 2020

More from John Thompson who recently won his Primary for 67A in St. Paul as he yells profanities & anti-police rhetoric w neighborhood children & residents nearby. "We sick of yo' white a*s!" Thompson lead BLM protesters to the home of Police Union President Bob Kroll in Hugo pic.twitter.com/kTWfaER7B7 — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) August 16, 2020

He won his primary which means he will be a state rep, barring anything else intervening, because it’s a Democratic stronghold.

Via The Blaze:

John Thompson, a Democrat campaigning for State House in Minnesota, launched into a fiery diatribe during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll on Saturday. During the vitriolic tirade, Thompson hinted that the town of Hugo be burned down, which is where Kroll lives. The crowd outside Kroll’s home were demanding his resignation, accusing him of “fostering a toxic culture within the Minneapolis Police Department,” according to KSTP-TV. One of the most blunt and unreserved speakers during the hours-long protest was Thompson, who won the Democratic primary for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 67A last week. Thompson, who is trying to represent the constituents of Eastside of St. Paul, set a hostile tone by stating, “I didn’t come here to be peaceful.” Keep reading…