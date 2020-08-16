There were only about six of them. They needed the police to escort them out to safety, hugely ironic.

ANTIFA GOES TO STURGIS: ANTIFA turd (Yes, they had a flag) kicked a biker's motorcycle at the Sturgis Rally, leading to a scuffle, his own arrest, and the bikers chasing his protesting comrades — who relied on police protection & their escort — out of the rally, altogether. pic.twitter.com/CdkMKfH4hw — Mountain Mama (@Constitution_76) August 16, 2020

So a small group of antifa members showed up in sturgis today #Sturgis2020 pic.twitter.com/nMNFDwrdjl — Jarvis (@jarvis937) August 16, 2020