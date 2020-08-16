Via WLWT:

Four people are dead after 18 were shot overnight Sunday in four separate shootings within hours of each other across Cincinnati.

The first shooting took place in Walnut Hills around 12 a.m. on Lincoln and Gilbert avenues. Police said three people were shot. There is no word on their conditions.

The second shooting took place around 12:34 a.m. when four people were shot on Chalfonte Avenue in Avondale.

First responders found one victim at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, Antonio Blair, 21, was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Three other gunshot victims were taken to University Hospital via private conveyance. Their identities are not being released, police said.

