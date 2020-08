They already declared it a riot. But this guy found out it wasn’t a great idea to charge the cops. As did his buddies.

1 PEPPER SPRAYED & 2 TAKE DOWNS After 25-30 warnings via LRAD starting at 22:52 PPB responded appropriately to clear the area. Those who wrongfully decided to stay and agitate officers were met with CCMs and force. This should not be a surprise. pic.twitter.com/G9eb3BKQeJ — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 16, 2020