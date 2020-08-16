Via Town and Country:

President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert passed away Saturday, after being hospitalized in New York City. He was 71 years old.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” the President said in a statement.

President Trump had traveled to New York to see his brother on Friday. “I have a wonderful brother. We have a great relationship for a long time, from day one, so long time ago. And he’s in the hospital right now,” Trump said when asked about Robert prior to the trip.”Hopefully he’ll be alright, but he’s—he’s pretty—he’s having a hard time.”

