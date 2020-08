Waaaaaah, how dare they surround us!

Cops are separating & surrounding protesters! They won’t let people leave! This is a civil rights violation! Everyone call @chicagosmayor out on her fascist police!

.@NLGChicago

.@LoyolaNlg

.@ChiBondFund #ChicagoProtests #DefundCPD pic.twitter.com/UEw2yiU3k3

— GoodKidsMadCity (@GKMC18) August 16, 2020