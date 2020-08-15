Via NY Post:

President Trump on Friday said he will donate $100,000 of his salary to help repair national monuments damaged during anti-police brutality protests.

The funds — a quarter of the presidents $400,000 annual pay — will go toward the National Park Service for the restorations, according to Trump.

“I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President,” Trump tweeted Friday.

“I donate the entire $400,000! It is my honor to give $100,000 to @NatlParkService to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments.”

“So important to our American History!” he went on. “Thank You!!”

