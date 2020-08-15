Sounds like they’re planning on losing and then saying it was stolen by Trump, and then creating a crisis.

Via Daily Mail:

Barack Obama is sharing doubts about the ability of his former Vice President Joe Biden to win the 2020 election, according to a new report.

Tensions linger between the camps with the VP determined to prove the naysayers wrong after Obama backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as his successor in 2016, Politico states.

While the former President has publicly backed Biden – albeit late in the day – he is said to be warning his inner circle that he may not be fit for office.

