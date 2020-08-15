Via Newsmax:

There’s “no reason” people can’t vote in person this election year — but social distancing and masks will be essential, top infectious disease and public health expert Anthony Fauci says.

In an interview with National Geographic on Thursday, Fauci said the process has to be “carefully done, according to the guidelines.”

“There’s no reason that I can see why that not be the case,” he said of having safe in-person voting in the coming weeks.

“For example, when you look at going to a grocery store now in many regions and counties and cities that are doing it correctly, they have ‘X’s every six or more feet,” he continued.

“And it says, Don’t leave this spot until the person in front of you left their spot. And you can do that, if you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing, and don’t have a crowded situation, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to do that.”

Keep reading…