Vote-by-mail ballots for Paterson’s municipal council elections in May were improperly delivered to numerous apartment buildings in the city, according to the findings of a United States Postal Service investigation.

A postal worker left ballots on the hallway floor instead of putting them in individual mailboxes because he said his access key wasn’t working, according to a report issued by the post office inspector general.

The mail that postal investigators found left on the hallway floors was “delivered the next day,” the investigation report said. The postal worker, whose name was not made public, was charged with an administrative offense – incomplete disposition of mail – and issued a notice of removal, the report said.

