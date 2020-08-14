Oregon State Police added context to its original statement about leaving downtown Portland. Here's the full, update statement: pic.twitter.com/P9v3ftE7JI

Via KGW 8:

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers will no longer protect the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, the agency confirmed Thursday.

“Last night was our last night in Portland,” Capt. Timothy Fox said in a statement.

State troopers, while working with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), first began monitoring activity outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse two weeks ago after Gov. Kate Brown made a deal with President Donald Trump’s administration to withdraw federal officers.

The deal came after nearly a month of escalating tensions and clashes between federal officers and protesters. Many of those nights ended with federal officers using tear gas.

Fox said OSP had a two-week commitment for increased presence outside the federal courthouse, which ended Wednesday night.

Keep reading…