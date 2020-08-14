Via Daily Wire:

Chicago police will deploy 1,000 officers to the city’s central shopping district, the “Magnificent Mile” and into neighborhoods being targeted by rioters and looters, in an effort to curb the violence plaguing local businesses.

In a press conference held late Thursday, Chicago’s police superintendent David Brown said that the city would add 1,000 more officer shifts over three days, Friday through Sunday, similar to a deployment the department undertook several weeks ago, sending 1,200 additional officers into south and west side neighborhood where gang violence has been on the upswing.

Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, made a similar announcement in her own press conference on Friday, noting that the Chicago Streets & Sanitation bureau will also be involved in preventing looting and that police will use “new and enhanced tactics” to shut down “caravans” looking for opportunities to cause trouble.

