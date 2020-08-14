Via NY Post:

A suspended Kentucky judge accused of turning her chambers into a glorified frat house and having a threesome with staffers was only pulling a prank, her secretary testified in court this week, according to a report.

Judge Dawn Gentry allegedly hired boyfriend Stephen Penrose — a former pastor and her band’s guitar player – to have a threesome with her secretary, Laura Aubrey.

The Kenton County Family Court judge was hit with a dozen charges by the state’s Judicial Conduct Commission related to the Animal House antics in which she allegedly allowed staffers to get drunk on the job – all while abusing her power to win re-election.

The charges accuse Gentry, who has been suspended with pay, of using sex, coercion and retaliation as tools in her judgeship.

Gentry — who served on a panel to help abused children — also allegedly tried to seduce another member of the panel, attorney Katherine Schulz, into having a second threesome.

Keep reading…