OMG the meme is finally real!

Via New York Upstate:

Craving bacon at 3 a.m.? Now you don’t have to wait for the store to open in one Upstate New York town.

Saratoga Living reports Oscar’s Smokehouse, a family-owned specialty meat and cheese shop in Warrensburg, N.Y., has launched a new refrigerated vending machine featuring hickory bacon, 3-year-old cheddar cheese, smoked pork chops, sausage, and more. The prices are the same as they are inside the store, giving customers a 24/7, contactless option for meats after stores, including Oscar’s, reduced hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

