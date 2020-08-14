I’m not even going to link to the story and give them clicks for this nonsense.

For the record – an absentee ballot is what you MAIL IN when you cannot vote IN PERSON at the place you LIVE AT.

A “mail in” ballot is a ballot that is sent to you in place of IN PERSON voting.

They are two VERY different things. CNN is hoping you don’t know the difference – and maybe some of you don’t. But this is here to educate. When people you know tell you “Trump voted by mail” you say “That’s an absentee ballot not a mail in one”.