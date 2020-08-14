No need for mail in voting. Sorry, Dems, there goes your argument.

Via Townhall:

One of the most highly contentious issues of the 2020 presidential cycle is whether it will be safe for Americans to vote in person on November 3, 2020.

For weeks Democrats have held up crucial Wuhan coronavirus relieve packages while demanding billions of dollars for the Post Office in order to bolster mass mail in voting. In California, a state without voter identification laws and outdated registration records, Governor Gavin Newsom plans to mail every registered voter a ballot ahead of election day. Recent elections in New York, New Jersey and West Virginia have proven mass mail in voting schemes lead to fraud and extremely delayed results.

But according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, an original member of President Trump’s Wuhan Coronavirus Taskforce, voting in person can be done safely.

Keep reading…