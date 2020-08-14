“This time we’ll get it right guys!”

Via North Jersey.com:

PATERSON — Facing allegations of vote fraud, Councilman-elect Alex Mendez has decided to accept a judge’s proposal that would negate his victory in the May election and set up a new contest for Paterson’s 3rd Ward City Council seat.

After a bitter battle in the spring election, Mendez and former Councilman William McKoy will engage in a rematch that could shape the city’s political landscape for the next two years. Mendez had loomed as Mayor Andre Sayegh’s main opponent in the 2022 mayoral race after he beat McKoy by 240 votes in the spring.

But six days before Mendez was scheduled to take office as a councilman on July 1, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced he was being charged with election fraud crimes, accusations that are pending. A judge subsequently ruled that the 3rd Ward council seat should stay vacant until the resolution of McKoy’s civil lawsuit claiming there was widespread wrongdoing in the election.

