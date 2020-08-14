No problem here!

Via CNBC:

New Jersey will send mail-in ballots to all registered voters for the 2020 presidential election while still offering the option for voters to cast their ballots in person, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

“As it relates to mail-in ballots, the good news is in a general election, it doesn’t matter what party you’re in, everybody gets a ballot,” Murphy announced in a CNN interview. “So we’re going to have a hybrid model in November.”

The Democratic governor’s embrace of a plan for widespread mail-in voting comes as President Donald Trump has aggressively sought to undermine that voting model, claiming that it will lead to massive fraud in spite of assurances from election experts.

