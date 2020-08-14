Doesn’t sound good.

Via ABC:

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, sources told ABC News, a development confirmed by the White House.

The details of his condition remain unknown though he is described by several sources as “very ill.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the hospitalization to ABC News, adding that the president and his brother “have a very good relationship” and that the president would be providing more details later.

