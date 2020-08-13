Give these assholes what they want in Seattle seems to be going well.

Via Town Hall:

Protesters marching in Seattle were caught on video harassing people in apartment buildings, accusing them of taking part in pushing out the black people who used to live in the neighborhood.

The video, taken by Concrete Reporting on Wednesday, showed a crowd of protesters demanding the people who were in the apartment complex to “give us your house!” and made jokes about how they supposedly worked for Amazon.

“Give black people back their homes! You’re sitting there comfortably, comfortable as f**k as if you didn’t help to gentrify this neighborhood…my family was pushed out and you’re sitting there with your other white friends!” one woman with a megaphone shouted at people in the building.

