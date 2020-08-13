Virtual virtue signaling.

Via NY Post:

A Wisconsin state agency is reportedly mandating that its employees wear face masks during video conferences, even if they are home alone.

In a July 31 email, the Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole reminded employees that the governor’s mask order, which requires anyone over the age of 4 to wear a face-covering while indoors, was to take effect Aug. 1, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“Also, wear your mask, even if you are home, to participate in a virtual meeting that involves being seen — such as on Zoom or another video-conferencing platform — by non-DNR staff,” Cole said, according to the Sentinel. “Set the safety example which shows you as a DNR public service employee care about the safety and health of others.”

Under the Gov. Tony Evers’ order, Wisconsinites are required to cover up when they are indoors or in an enclosed space with anyone outside their household or living unit. Face coverings are also “strongly recommended” when people are outdoors and it’s not possible to maintain physical distancing, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

