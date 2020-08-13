Just one more reason not to defund the police.

Via KCRA:

LODI, Calif. —

A man was rescued by a Lodi police officer Wednesday morning after the man’s wheelchair got stuck on train tracks.

A Union Pacific train was heading north through downtown, near Lodi Avenue, around 8:45 p.m. — approaching the spot where the man was trapped.

The man’s wheelchair got stuck on the tracks before the arms of the railroad crossing came down. It is unclear how long the 66-year-old man was stuck on the railroad tracks.

