Hilarious. Guess that means Biden is racist. And definitely sexist. Left’s rules.

Fmr Clinton Advisor told Tucker last night that mispronouncing Kamala’s name was disrespectful and that pronouncing it right is a “bare minimum.”

Not even 24 hours later, Biden struggles to pronounce her name. pic.twitter.com/MCjpDWH5Q6

— Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) August 12, 2020