Via NY Post:

Carl Icahn has officially moved left New York City for Sunny Isles Beach in Florida.

The billionaire activist investor has entered into a lease for a 23,463-square-foot office in the new Milton Tower, becoming its first tenant. He now occupies about one-fifth of the building, including both the penthouse and the 12th floor, Milton Tower announced this week.

The Post first reported on Icahn’s plans to ditch his big city digs at 767 Fifth Ave. for sunny Florida last September. The 84-year-old investor, who grew up in Far Rockaway in Queens, moved into Milton Tower during the pandemic, its Executive Director Guy Gil told The Post.

