Via Mac Rumors:

“No matter if it’s India, Southeast Asia or the Americas, there will be a manufacturing ecosystem in each,” said Foxconn chairman Young Liu, according to Bloomberg. Liu boldly proclaimed that while China will continue to be a key location for Foxconn’s factories, the country’s “days as the world’s factory are done.”

The report claims that Foxconn’s manufacturing capacity outside China is now 30 percent of its total, up from 25 percent last June. Foxconn is one of several Apple suppliers that has expanded operations in India and Vietnam in particular.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Foxconn has commenced its seasonal hiring spree to assist with iPhone 12 production. Apple is widely expected to announce four ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ models this year, including a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model, all with OLED displays, 5G connectivity, and a new flat-edged design.

