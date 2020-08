They have clarified it happened Monday, same day there was the shooting at the White House.

The Air Force says the UH-1N was from the 1st Helicopter Squadron out of Joint Base Andrews. Its job is to transport VIPs and dignitaries around the D.C. area, but this was only a training mission. USAF photo: pic.twitter.com/qWEaeD79cE — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) August 12, 2020