3 VERY IMPORTANT THINGS about this photo of Joe Biden calling Kamala to offer her VP spot:
1. Biden has to read from a script that is clearly visible
2. Biden does not know how to hold an iPhone (it’s upside down)
3. The cartoon on Biden’s desk is a man screaming “WHY ME?!” pic.twitter.com/UJt4lruf40
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2020
Hilarious.
Via Fox News:
We’re all living in an age where every social media post is scrutinized down to the smallest detail, so you can imagine the rigorous inspection that Joe Biden’s Instagram post announcing Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate was subject to.
To the untrained eye, Biden is seen sitting at a smart desk dressed in a crisp shirt chatting with Harris on a sleek Apple laptop. The décor was something you’d see in a cavernous library at an illustrious New England university.
But social media users were able to spot some irregularities upon closer inspection.
Benny Johnson, the chief creative officer at Turning Point USA, the conservative student organization, took to Twitter shortly after Biden’s announcement and identified a note tucked under the laptop that was tough to read but he said looked something like a “script.”