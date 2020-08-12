3 VERY IMPORTANT THINGS about this photo of Joe Biden calling Kamala to offer her VP spot:

1. Biden has to read from a script that is clearly visible

2. Biden does not know how to hold an iPhone (it’s upside down)

3. The cartoon on Biden’s desk is a man screaming “WHY ME?!” pic.twitter.com/UJt4lruf40

