Some community members and protesters are getting into arguments here at the 7th district police station, many community members are demanding that these protesters leave their community and protest somewhere else. #Chicago #ChicagoProtests pic.twitter.com/Ej1dUwGRgc

They let them have it and told them they didn’t care about black people unless it involved the police, that they didn’t care about babies being shot.

Via NY Post:

Chicago residents infuriated by looters blighting the city are fighting back — angrily kicking out a Black Lives Matter protest.

As access was again blocked to downtown overnight to stop more marauding — with bridges raised and expressway ramps closed — protesters turned to the troubled South Side neighborhood where a man allegedly started a shootout with cops in an arrest that sparked the chaos.

But the Englewood locals pushed back, insisting the agitators are nothing to do with the area — and kicking out the protesters from BLM and groups campaigning to defund the police, according to Fox 32.

