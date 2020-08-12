They let them have it and told them they didn’t care about black people unless it involved the police, that they didn’t care about babies being shot.

Via NY Post:

Chicago residents infuriated by looters blighting the city are fighting back — angrily kicking out a Black Lives Matter protest.

As access was again blocked to downtown overnight to stop more marauding — with bridges raised and expressway ramps closed — protesters turned to the troubled South Side neighborhood where a man allegedly started a shootout with cops in an arrest that sparked the chaos.

But the Englewood locals pushed back, insisting the agitators are nothing to do with the area — and kicking out the protesters from BLM and groups campaigning to defund the police, according to Fox 32.

