It was a slam-dunk case for the Multnomah County DA: the destruction of county property caught on camera.
Edward Schinzing was indicted July 28. But the county isn’t bringing the charges. Instead, he’s being prosecuted by the feds. @tessriski reports. https://t.co/zZ1l2nXMkI
— Aaron Mesh (@AaronMesh) August 12, 2020
He’s basically saying rioting will be treated as free speech.
Via Oregonian:
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, leaning on a group of community representatives he called his transition team, announced Tuesday that his office will drop most of the charges filed against protesters in Portland.
His prosecutors won’t pursue demonstrators accused of interfering with police, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, escape or harassment if the allegations don’t involve “deliberate’’ property damage, theft or force against another person or threats of force, Schmidt said.