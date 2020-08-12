It was a slam-dunk case for the Multnomah County DA: the destruction of county property caught on camera.

Edward Schinzing was indicted July 28. But the county isn’t bringing the charges. Instead, he’s being prosecuted by the feds. @tessriski reports. https://t.co/zZ1l2nXMkI

— Aaron Mesh (@AaronMesh) August 12, 2020