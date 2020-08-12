Remember this clown?

HOGG: “Honestly, I don’t know. It’s something that I’m always conflicted about. Because I think about pushing the system from the outside and making people uncomfortable, but then I look at someone like John Lewis who was so amazing. He talked to us in the weeks after the shooting, and helped offer us advice. It’s important to have the right people on the outside and the inside. But also — I mean, frankly, I think we got enough cisgendered great white men in office right now, and it might be more time for a little more diversity, so I don’t know.”