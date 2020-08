Joe Biden is trafficking in fear and spreading lies.

President Trump cut payroll taxes for workers, and Social Security funding will not be affected.

In January 2011, Biden wrote that a "Payroll tax cut will create jobs" and "have no financial impact on Social Security." https://t.co/BBV5UBJQCa pic.twitter.com/woigYSb3H1

— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 10, 2020