President Trump confirms that there was a shooting near the White House, goes on to say that a suspect was shot by Secret Service and then taken to the hospital. https://t.co/mguno5FWle
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 10, 2020
Trump returns to continue briefing – what a beast.
News: Trump returns to briefing room, says a shooting outside WH grounds and things are under control. Says a person/suspect "was shot by the Secret Service" and was taken to hospital. Doesn't know the person's condition.
— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 10, 2020