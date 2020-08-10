Via NY Post:

NYPD cops had a front-row seat to a five-on-one brawl — but let the violence play out rather than doing their jobs to break it up, The Post has learned.

An 11-year-old girl was slapped, punched, kicked and even shocked with a stun gun by a group of five other girls after a basketball game around 7 p.m. Sunday on East 125th Street near Madison Avenue in Harlem.

During the roughly 4-minute beatdown, cops sat idly in nearby cruisers — but they didn’t get out until the girl was bloody and bruised, a Post photographer observed.

At least 20 police cars were nearby on the street — with at least one a little more than a car-length away, photos show.

Police sources told The Post the young girl was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital after being cut, bruised and shocked in the stomach with the stun gun. The girl told cops she didn’t know her attackers but knew two of their handles on social media, sources said.

The NYPD did not immediately respond for comment. It was not known if any arrests were made in connection with the fight.

Keep reading…