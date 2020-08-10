Via National Pulse:

The explosive charges come from an interview with an “active doctor who was treating corona patients in Wuhan.”

The whistleblower alleges China’s coronavirus case count is “unreliable” and that the Chinese government demanded death certificates be “rewritten so that the number of deaths due to the new Corona seems to be smaller.”

Specifically, “instructions [that] were from the local disease prevention and control department” compelled doctors to cite other diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure, instead of coronavirus, as the cause of death.

Therefore, the doctor states that “it is better to add another 0” to China’s coronavirus death toll, which at the time, had been reported at 3,869.

Keep reading…