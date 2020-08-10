Via The Sun:
SHOCKING video shows the moment pro-police and counter-protesters got into an ugly altercation during dueling protests over the weekend.
The violence broke out during a pro-police “Back the Blue” rally in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Saturday.
Video shot during the event captured the moment tensions between the two groups boiled over as a group of men who apparently attended the rally approached a group of counter-protests dressed in black.
As the two groups approached a ditch, a fight broke out among the groups with people scuffling on the ground, punching each other, and spewing obscenities.