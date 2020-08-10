"They're not interested in compromise. They're not interested in [a] dialectic exchange of views. They're interested in total victory…It's a substitute for religion." pic.twitter.com/92Gx7GZFBo

AG Barr: Democrats are now the "Rousseauian Revolutionary Party that believes in tearing down the system"

Via Fox News:

The United States is grappling with a new form of “urban guerrilla warfare” driven by the left’s “lust for power,” Attorney General William Barr told “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Sunday.

Discussing the ongoing Black Lives Matter riots rippling through several U.S. cities, Barr told host Mark Levin that the organization — which has been characterized by the media as a fed-up activist group — is comprised of “Bolsheviks” with a focus on on “some form of socialism, communism.”

“They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism, communism. They’re essentially Bolsheviks. Their tactics are fascistic,” he said.

Barr compared the nationwide riots organized by Antifa to “a new form of urban guerrilla warfare.”

“The way the guerrilla…hides out among the people as a fish in the ocean…what they do is they are essentially shielding themselves or shrouding themselves in First Amendment activity,” he explained. “They go into the demonstrations, which are exercising First Amendment activity, and they insinuate themselves in there to shield themselves. That’s where they swim. And what they do is they hijack these demonstrations and they and they provoke violence.”

Keep reading…