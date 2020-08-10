Hundreds, if not thousands, looting everywhere, so many crimes, people couldn’t keep up.

Via Fox News:

Videos circulating online show widespread looting and clashes with police across Chicago’s Magnificent Mile shopping district early Monday, sparked by an officer-involved shooting hours earlier that left a 20-year-old man wounded.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said as of Monday morning, responding units have arrested more than 100 people so far on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to battery against police. He added that 13 officers were hurt in the unrest, including a sergeant struck in the face with a bottle and an officer who had his nose broken while scuffling with a group of looters.

“This was not an organized protest. Rather, this was an incident of pure criminality,” Brown told reporters. “This was an act of violence against our police officers and against our city.”

Keep reading…