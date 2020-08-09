Via NBC:

Hillary Clinton in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday praised Joe Biden’s vice presidential search while slamming President Donald Trump as “a wannabe authoritarian.”

“This is such a critical election and I think he’s got great choices,” Clinton said of those believed to be in Biden’s final round of consideration, which includes Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., former national security adviser Susan Rice and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, among others. “We’re up against a wannabe authoritarian who has already hurt our country, our institutions, our rule of law … we just have to defeat Donald Trump.”

The 2016 Democratic nominee explained how she chose her running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., by looking for “a person who could literally be president tomorrow” as well as someone “I could work with” and who could “help me win.”

