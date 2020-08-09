This kind of crap just simply can’t be allowed to continue night after night after night. For weeks we’ve watched this play out online and in some cases even on mainstream television. The Portland Police are either unable or unwilling to quell this. Night after night they fight with these clowns only to retreat after pushing these clowns back only to have to come back minutes later.

If the state and local government won’t handle this, it’s up to President Trump to enact Posse Comitatus (look it up) and nationalize the guard in Oregon and direct them to stop this. This was never about George Floyd dying in Portland, it never will be. The protesting is a disguise for nightly rioting. They march during the day so they can say the people arrested at night are different. But they’re not, they simply don black clothing at night and go out and break stuff and start fires.

Scenes of chaos in north Portland as #antifa rioters start fires all over. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/K4yLQKs9a1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2020