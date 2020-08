Via The Hill:

Afghanistan will release 400 “hard-core” Taliban detainees to kick off peace negotiations between the government and the militant group, Reuters reported.

Members of Afghanistan’s Loya Jirga assembly on Sunday approved the release, which the Taliban demanded before joining talks.

“In order to remove an obstacle, allow the start of the peace process and an end of bloodshed, the Loya Jirga approves the release of 400 Taliban,” the assembly said in a resolution, according to Reuters.

