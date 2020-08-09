Let’s see Biden bitch about this.

Via Forbes:

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to extend supplemental unemployment relief after lawmakers were unable to reach an agreement on a new stimulus package.

The orders come after the late-July expiration of federal unemployment benefits. Trump’s executive order extends enhanced unemployment benefits to the end of the year at a rate of $400 per week, with 25% paid by the state.

The CARES Act expanded unemployment benefits dramatically and provided an additional federal payment boosting state benefits. That boost, called Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), gave unemployed Americans an additional $600 per week, on top of their regular state unemployment benefits. FPUC expired at the end of July.

Use this calculator to estimate the weekly unemployment benefits you could qualify for under Trump’s executive order.

