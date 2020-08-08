If this is it, then it shows the control of Obama and that this it would be the third term of Obama. That they think they need Obama to win.

Via Fox News:

Former national security advisor Susan Rice has reportedly sold her shares in the streaming service Netflix amid rumors that she is on the shortlist of candidates to be presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

Deadline reported Friday that Rice sold her shares valued at $305,323, according to an SEC filing dated Thursday.

A spokesperson for Rice told Deadline that her sale “has nothing to do” with Biden’s VP search.

“Ambassador Rice’s sale of a fraction of her Netflix stock has nothing to do with VP speculation,” spokesperson Erin Pelton, said. “She filed a stock plan pursuant to SEC regulations over three months ago.”

