LOL seems legit.

Russia has announced that mass vaccinations are planned for early October, which would make it the first country to approve and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, but scientists are warning against the move.

The head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, who sponsored the Gamaleya Research Institute’s development of a vaccine, says that a vaccination may be approved in just days, before scientists have completed a three phase study.

“I’m worried that Russia is cutting corners so that the vaccine that will come out may be not just ineffective, but also unsafe,” a global public health law expert at Georgetown University, Lawrence Gostin, told the Associated Press Friday. “It doesn’t work that way. … Trials come first. That’s really important.”

