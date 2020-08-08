Funny how this didn’t get a lot of attention yesterday.

Via Newsbusters:

The ridiculous censorship of good market news in the Trump economy saga barrels on with impunity by the Big Three evening news shows.

The Big Tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite stock index closed at a record 11,108.07 Thursday evening, well over the historic 11,000 milestone, according to Nasdaq August 7. “A big reason for the market’s second-half momentum today was this week’s better-than-expected jobless claims report,” Nasdaq reported. “[N]early 1.19 million” filed jobless claims, but that marks “the lowest level since the pandemic began.” CNBC reported that this was the NASDAQ’s “seventh straight gain.”

Keep reading…