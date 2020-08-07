Via Daily Caller:

Screenshots of a video shared by Teigen on her Instagram stories show her using a Goya product while making a recipe Thursday, according to a report published by Fox News. Teigen used Goya’s green pigeon peas to create a recipe for oxtail stew.

The use of Goya beans comes after Tiegen claimed she would stop using the products due to CEO Robert Unanue praising President Donald Trump. Unanue’s comments came after Trump signed an executive order meant to “improve Hispanic Americans’ access to educational and economic opportunities.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Apologizing’: Goya Foods CEO Refuses To Apologize For Pro-Trump Remarks)

Keep reading…