Good account from the New York Times of how the anarchist in Seattle's police-free zone terrorized local residents and business owners. https://t.co/AB1FlZGYwu

Apparently the polls are bad for Democrats and the word has gone out to throw Antifa under the bus. Sorry, too late, we’ve seen what you did here.

Via NY Times:

SEATTLE — Faizel Khan was being told by the news media and his own mayor that the protests in his hometown were peaceful, with “a block party atmosphere.”

But that was not what he saw through the windows of his Seattle coffee shop. He saw encampments overtaking the sidewalks. He saw roving bands of masked protesters smashing windows and looting.

Young white men wielding guns would harangue customers as well as Mr. Khan, a gay man of Middle Eastern descent who moved here from Texas so he could more comfortably be out. To get into his coffee shop, he sometimes had to seek the permission of self-appointed armed guards to cross a border they had erected.

“They barricaded us all in here,” Mr. Khan said. “And they were sitting in lawn chairs with guns.”

