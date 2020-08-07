That’s three squad members with ethical issues.

Via Free Beacon:

The House Ethics Committee ordered Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) to return $10,800 she paid herself from her campaign, a violation first discovered by the Washington Free Beacon in March 2019.

The committee ruled on Friday that Tlaib violated federal election laws in 2018 when she received $17,500 from her campaign after the election. While Federal Election Committee rules allow candidates to receive a salary from their campaign up to Election Day, candidates are prohibited from receiving contributions after being elected.

Though the payments violated the law, the report said the payments were not made out of “ill intent,” but rather “in bad timing.”

